Pelosi "THE WRAP UP SMEAR" Strategy: LIES are 'Just Politics'.

Nancy Pelosi explains how to use the Media to Smear political opponents, its actually a tactic called the WRAP UP SMEAR.. A nonchalant and frank explanation of how the dems create a lie, have the media pick it up, then "merchandise" the lie. Basically saying OUR LIES are JUST POLITICS. From her press conference 2017/6/22. Are you angry yet?

DIVERSIONARY TACTIC. IT'S A SELF-FULFILLING PROPHET. YOU DEMONIZE -- WE CALL IT THE WRAP-UP SMEAR. YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT POLITICS. IT'S A WRAP-UP SMEAR. YOU SMEAR SOMEBODY WITH FALSEHOODED AND THEN YOU MERCHANDISE IT AND THEN YOU WRITE IT AND NELL' SAY, SEE, IT'S REPORTED IN THE PRESS THAT THIS, THIS AND THIS SO THEY HAVE THAT VALIDATION THAT THE PRESS REPORTED THE SMEAR AND THEN IT'S CALLED A WRAP-UP SMEAR. NOW I AM GOING TO MERCHANDISE THE PRESS' REPORT ON THE SMEAR THAT WE MADE. IT'S A TACTIC. IT'S SELF-EVIDENT, BUT I THINK I'M WORTH THE TROUBLE, QUITE FRANKLY. I LOVE THE FRAY. I'M NOT -- I'M NOT DISRESPECTFUL

