Trump Troubles & Financial Fiascos | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 62

On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, we dive into a range of controversial and fascinating topics. We kick off the conversation with the ludicrous article suggesting that coffee is a symbol of racism and white supremacy - you won't believe the far-fetched reasoning behind it.





Next, we discuss the swirling rumors of President Trump's impending arrest and what we think is really going on. We also explore the chilling consequences of the FBI's role in the January 6th events, emphasizing why it's crucial to protect yourself, your life, and your family by refraining from taking part in protests.





But that's not all; we take a critical look at the alleged Trump arrest and examine how it may serve as a distraction from more pressing issues, such as the looming insolvency of banks and the potential for a devastating financial collapse. We'll provide our analysis and thoughts on these matters, and as always, encourage you to think freely and question everything.





Don't miss this exciting episode packed with insights, humor, and real-world concerns, only on the Free Thinkers Podcast!





