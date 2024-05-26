Endless Life: The Cross is the only pathway to an Endless Life!

The Cross of Jesus Christ.

What is the Cross of Jesus Christ?

The Cross of Jesus Christ, the Only Begotten Son of God is the only way to be redeemed from this earth on the Last Day to get to New Heavens and a New Earth (Revelation 11:18; 20:11-15).

God sent Jesus Christ to this earth to give his life for the sins of the world.

Jesus Christ was crucified on the cross; he died; he was buried; he rose from the dead on the third day by the power of God.

Jesus Christ now sits at the right hand of God His Father forever in Heaven.

“In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him” (1 John 4:9).

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).

“For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved” (John 3:17).

“He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John 3:18).

“He that believeth on the son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him” (John 3:36).

“For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God” (1 Corinthians 1:19).

“For after that in the wisdom of God the world by wisdom knew not God, it pleased God by the foolishness of preaching to save them that believe” (1 Corinthians 1:21).

The Cross of Jesus is the only way to Heaven

To get to heaven human beings must be saved in the Kingdom of God; must repent of our sins and believe in the Only Begotten Son of God.

Lord Jesus also says: “’My kingdom is not of this world’” (John 18:36).

The Cross of Jesus is the only exit to the World Without End.

Lord Jesus says: “LET not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me” (John 14:1).

“That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have Eternal Life” (John 3:15).

To inherit Eternal Life, the Cross of Jesus Christ must be taken up every day in our lifetime.

Lord Jesus warns says: “If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me” (Luke 9:23).

“And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me” (Matthew 10:38).

“Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven” (Matthew 7:21).

“For many are called, but few are chosen” (Matthew 22:14).

“Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat; because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it” (Matthew 7:13–14).

“I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. believest thou this?” (John 11:25-26).

“Verily I say unto you, this generation shall not pass, till all these things be fulfilled. Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away. But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only” (Matthew 24:34-36).

“These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God” (1 John 5:13).

Lord Jesus says: “Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom” (Luke 12:32).

“I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen” (Matthew 28:20).

When we daily take up the cross of Jesus we are faithfully following forever our Lord Jesus to the World Without End.

“Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).

“Unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen” (Ephesians 3:21).

“Blessed be the LORD God of Israel from everlasting, and to everlasting. Amen, and Amen” (Psalm 41:13).

© Ministry of Paradise 2024. All scriptures are from the Authorized King James version of the Holy Bible. In glory of the Father; the Son and the Holy Spirit: Amen.