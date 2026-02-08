BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ISRAEL ABOUT TO ATTACK IRAN? - As Iraqis Sign Up To Fight, We EXPOSE What's Really Happening!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2673 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
175 views • 1 day ago

GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!


GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!


BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!


Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!


HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#


Josh Sigurdson reports on the Trump Administration shooting down an Iranian drone approaching the USS Lincoln as the stage is set for war between the US, Israel and Iran.


The wars always seem to start on water. From the Lucitania to Pearl Harbor and of course the Gulf of Tonkin incident.


As we are distracted, something big is happening in the Middle East that will be nearly impossible to step back from once it begins. Thousands of Iraqis are volunteering to defend Iran against a US attack. Iran is also saying its missile program will never be negotiable in talks with the US.


Iran's new ballistic missiles are so fast they can reach Israel in about 10 minutes. This is the kind of headline that is making it more clear than ever that we are on the verge of that scripted war.


Israel has an incredible control over US politicians. The Epstein scandal is just one example of how. So, how much are they controlling the situation on the ground in Iran? Israeli and US government officials have both boasted about Mossad controlling the events on the ground with major protests. In fact, Israeli bullets have been found in the bodies of countless Iranian children allegedly killed by the Iranian regime (Khamenei).


In this video, we react to Matt Gaetz and Max Blumenthal's discussion on OAN (One American News) about Israel's true control over the Iranian protests and what comes next.


Don't fall for the trap of more regime change wars!


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


BUY TICKETS HERE!

https://anarchapulco.com/

Use Code WAM & Save 10%!


Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!


DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!


SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!


GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!


PayPal: [email protected]


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
irantrumpfreedomnewspoliticsmatt gaetzisraelpalestineconspiracynetanyahumax blumenthalregime changelebanoniran warjosh sigurdsongreat resetwamiran protests
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EU accuses TikTok of &#8220;addictive design&#8221; under new digital censorship law

EU accuses TikTok of “addictive design” under new digital censorship law

Belle Carter
White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

Belle Carter
Strategic Fumble: How a U.S. Dud Bomb May Have Delivered Iran the Keys to Israel&#8217;s Underground Fortresses

Strategic Fumble: How a U.S. Dud Bomb May Have Delivered Iran the Keys to Israel’s Underground Fortresses

Mike Adams
Radical left-wing groups embrace armed militancy amid anti-ICE protests, watchdog warns

Radical left-wing groups embrace armed militancy amid anti-ICE protests, watchdog warns

Belle Carter
Explosive Epstein emails claim Bill Gates caught STD from &#8220;Russian girls,&#8221; sought antibiotics for Melinda

Explosive Epstein emails claim Bill Gates caught STD from “Russian girls,” sought antibiotics for Melinda

Kevin Hughes
U.S. grows more dependent on foreign mineral imports, USGS report finds

U.S. grows more dependent on foreign mineral imports, USGS report finds

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy