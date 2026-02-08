ISRAEL ABOUT TO ATTACK IRAN? - As Iraqis Sign Up To Fight, We EXPOSE What's Really Happening!

GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the Trump Administration shooting down an Iranian drone approaching the USS Lincoln as the stage is set for war between the US, Israel and Iran.





The wars always seem to start on water. From the Lucitania to Pearl Harbor and of course the Gulf of Tonkin incident.





As we are distracted, something big is happening in the Middle East that will be nearly impossible to step back from once it begins. Thousands of Iraqis are volunteering to defend Iran against a US attack. Iran is also saying its missile program will never be negotiable in talks with the US.





Iran's new ballistic missiles are so fast they can reach Israel in about 10 minutes. This is the kind of headline that is making it more clear than ever that we are on the verge of that scripted war.





Israel has an incredible control over US politicians. The Epstein scandal is just one example of how. So, how much are they controlling the situation on the ground in Iran? Israeli and US government officials have both boasted about Mossad controlling the events on the ground with major protests. In fact, Israeli bullets have been found in the bodies of countless Iranian children allegedly killed by the Iranian regime (Khamenei).





In this video, we react to Matt Gaetz and Max Blumenthal's discussion on OAN (One American News) about Israel's true control over the Iranian protests and what comes next.





Don't fall for the trap of more regime change wars!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





