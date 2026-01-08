© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Few incidents exemplify the perils of DEI hire as starkly as the failure of Donald Trump’s security service team's incompetence in that infamous assassination attempt. The delayed response time was a particularly egregious failure. Observers noted a discernible pause between the first audible shot and the Secret Service’s bungling attempts at the physical shielding of Trump.