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Dr. Peter McCullough - This is a Crisis of the Vaccinated and the Victims are the Unvaccinated
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660 views • August 31, 2021
Voices For Freedom - Published on 31 Aug 2021
The Delta strain is caused by the vaccine.
An excerpt from our conversation with Dr. Peter McCullough on Freedom TV hosted by Voices For Freedom co-founders (Claire, Alia & Libby) for an alternative report during New Zealand nationwide lockdown.
The Delta strain is caused by the vaccine.
An excerpt from our conversation with Dr. Peter McCullough on Freedom TV hosted by Voices For Freedom co-founders (Claire, Alia & Libby) for an alternative report during New Zealand nationwide lockdown.
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