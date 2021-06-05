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UPDATE: Marty's Mom Died From The Vax CONFIRMED
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160 views • June 05, 2021
Dead after 1st Moderna Jab
Arizona Resident Marty Logan Details How His Mother DIED FROM THE JAB – Shows Autopsy Evidence
Marty Logan is a Scottsdale resident whose mother took the vaccine on February 16th, 2021. She passed the very next day.
Arizona Resident Marty Logan Details How His Mother DIED FROM THE JAB – Shows Autopsy Evidence
Marty Logan is a Scottsdale resident whose mother took the vaccine on February 16th, 2021. She passed the very next day.
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