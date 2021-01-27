But Realize This

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If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
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Want To Read The Bible Online:
https://www.biblegateway.com
WHY I "DON'T" RECOMMEND THE NIV BIBLE TRANSLATION:
https://youtu.be/oDsor5TjmSU
RECOMMENDED READING: Confusion in the Cosmos: Decoding the Deception BY Miguel Stephano
Book available here: https://store.bookbaby.com/book/confusion-in-the-cosmos
BOOK OF ENOCH ONLINE:
http://www.hiddenbible.com/enoch/online.html
BOOK OF ENOCH HARDCOPY I HAVE:
2ND EDITION Book of Enoch By Ronald K. Brown
FLAT EARTH CONFIRMED BY RETIRED POLISH ASTRONAUT:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nMAES72jzk4Q/
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P.O. Box 151665
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