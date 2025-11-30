© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇷🇺🇺🇦🇹🇷 - The moment Ukrainian USVs struck Russian tankers KAIROS and VIRAT in the Black Sea, just north of the Bosphorus. Both tankers have suffered critical damage, putting them out of future use.
The Turkish Coast Guard rescued the crews of both tankers.
