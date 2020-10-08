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Trump Message To Seniors On Covid
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198 views • October 08, 2020
Potus relates to the most vulnerable in society. DJT alleviates the fears that the elderly have with this virus. A must watch and a must share to help people understand that this is not a virus to be feared. The media has an agenda and those afraid of the virus need to see through it. God Bless.
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