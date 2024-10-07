BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MAJOR HURRICANE 𒅒 HELENE MANIPULATION CAUGHT ON RADAR❗ CAT 5 LANDFALL❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
132 views • 7 months ago

As expected Hurricane Helene is getting its share of ZAPS from the NEXRAD radar network. Already a CAT 4 we may very well see a CAT 5!

We see this all the time especially in these big storm's as they approach landfall and this is no different. What we see here is advanced technology used to manipulate weather.

This channel and content are my opinions and personal forecasts and theories I share and blog with the public using public information and Public charts.


#HurricaneHelene #Florida


Source: https://youtu.be/kAR_TXQlKLo

weather manipulationwhite genocidenexradhurricane helenemulti pronged attack
