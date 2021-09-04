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Former Pfizer VP: Covid Booster Shots Extermination Weapon To Mass Murder
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764 views • September 04, 2021
Thursday, September 02, 2021 by: Lance D Johnson
naturalnews.com
Excerpt:
"It’s time for the formerly-dubbed “fully vaccinated” to wake up and realize that there is nothing ethical or scientific about what is being done to them."
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-02-former-pfizer-vp-warns-booster-shot-extermination-weapon.html#
naturalnews.com
Excerpt:
"It’s time for the formerly-dubbed “fully vaccinated” to wake up and realize that there is nothing ethical or scientific about what is being done to them."
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-02-former-pfizer-vp-warns-booster-shot-extermination-weapon.html#
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