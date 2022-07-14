RBN The National Intel Report - 13 July 2022 - Guest Hosts: Giuseppe + Scorpio

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Giuseppe and Scorpio guest host the RBN Flagship The National Intel Report for the first time. Discussions include the mass murder of the jewbonic jew jab, the scam of the green new steal and the globalist war against humanity with the great reset and the 6uild 6ack 6etter. Lots of callers in hour 2.