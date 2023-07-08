Create New Account
A Little Bit Of History About Ukraine
The Kokoda Kid
Published Saturday

Colonel Douglas McGregor (ret.) gives a very interesting history lesson in this video and makes things a lot clearer on how  Ukrainians and Russians think and why they think that way.

Video Source:

Colonel (ret). Douglas McGregor PhD.


'Beautiful Village' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Colonel McGregor or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


russiaukraineukraine historyukraine russia conflict

