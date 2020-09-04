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Sex, Lies and Imaginary Friends
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12 views • September 04, 2020
1:49 - Should you always be honest? What is appropriateness of honesty with strangers, coworkers, family, etc?
11:25 - If dreams are such important part of our subconscious and a source of information for us why do we not remember them mostly? Why are they so hard to decode by yourself?
16:04 - Why do you say that we're only five years away from a peaceful society if everyone raises their kids peacefully for those five years? Why five years? Why not ten years? Wouldn't there be issues between those children raised peacefully and those who have been raised through aggression and further broken by culture?
18:59 - Can you explain the tension between rationality and projection?
26:45 - I was always and I'm still called naive. Should we keep our nativity, should we differentiate between "healthy" and "unhealthy" nativity?
33:00 - Does your daughter have or has she ever had imaginary friends?
35:04 - Frequently you talk about how easy and inexpensive it would be in a stateless society to scan kid's brains to detect damage caused by abuse and trauma, and therefore, this would allow caregivers to take corrective measures. This sounds like taking kids to the dentist every 6 months to get their teeth checked and catch cavities before they get bad.
Therefore, we don't need to wait until governments quit or fail in the future to engage in the brain-scanning practice. However, somehow the free market has not proven its value, because it appears it is not a widespread practice yet. How would you explain this?
41:34 - Is human intimacy dead or at least close to being so?
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11:25 - If dreams are such important part of our subconscious and a source of information for us why do we not remember them mostly? Why are they so hard to decode by yourself?
16:04 - Why do you say that we're only five years away from a peaceful society if everyone raises their kids peacefully for those five years? Why five years? Why not ten years? Wouldn't there be issues between those children raised peacefully and those who have been raised through aggression and further broken by culture?
18:59 - Can you explain the tension between rationality and projection?
26:45 - I was always and I'm still called naive. Should we keep our nativity, should we differentiate between "healthy" and "unhealthy" nativity?
33:00 - Does your daughter have or has she ever had imaginary friends?
35:04 - Frequently you talk about how easy and inexpensive it would be in a stateless society to scan kid's brains to detect damage caused by abuse and trauma, and therefore, this would allow caregivers to take corrective measures. This sounds like taking kids to the dentist every 6 months to get their teeth checked and catch cavities before they get bad.
Therefore, we don't need to wait until governments quit or fail in the future to engage in the brain-scanning practice. However, somehow the free market has not proven its value, because it appears it is not a widespread practice yet. How would you explain this?
41:34 - Is human intimacy dead or at least close to being so?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703
Freedomain Radio Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Official.Freedomain.Radio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Google+: https://www.google.com/+FreedomainradioFDR
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomain-radio
Message Board: http://board.freedomainradio.com
Meet-Up Groups: http://www.meetup.com/Freedomain-Radio/
Blogspot: http://freedomain.blogspot.com/
iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id552010683
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