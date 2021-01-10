Revival Coming To US Or Apostasy?

There's a rising debate with Christians and Christian churches in the US, on if revival is still coming to America, or apostasy(a falling away)? There have been many "awakenings" throughout the history of the US. So, if we're getting closer to the second coming of Jesus Christ as a lot of people think, should we believe that a huge revival is coming, or does scripture indicate that the direct opposite is coming, which is a great "falling away" of Christians?



Earlier this year I reported how US churches are closing at an alarming rate...some 10,000 last year. Instead of churches using the Bible and conviction to create more disciples, many people have pushed away because they don't see the church being as relevant in their daily lives. They hear watered-down sermons, see no spiritual gifts being used, see church members that are just as sick and broke as their non-church going neighbors down the street, and so on. So, again I'll be trying to figure out if Christians in the US are moving more to revival, or a great "falling away."



I'll begin by stating that I can't find scriptures that indicate a mass Christian revival and Holy Spirit outpouring is coming to the US before the "Great Tribulation begins." (show some preacher videos) In fact, Jesus in Mathew 24:4 said the world will be mislead with many false messiahs and false prophets that will operate in great signs and wonders with power from Satan. Unfortunately, many Christians will be mislead and deceived. Many will eventually fall away from the faith. This does not mean that true Christians, at the same time, won't be operating fully in "spiritual gifts," including the gifts of healing, wisdom, knowledge, prophesying, and so on.



In the Book of Thessalonians, the Apostle Paul issued a stern warning to Christians about the last days. (2 Thess. 2:3) "Let no one in any way deceive you, Christ's return will not come unless the apostasy(falling away) comes first, and the man of lawlessness be revealed, the son of destruction." It appears the time leading up to the Great Tribulation will be characterized by apostasy, not revival. Apostasy must come, or Jesus won't return. So the belief that a worldwide revival will occur in the last days is not supported in my interpretation. Actually, I may go as far to say that the great apostasy has already started! Churches have become centers for anything goes, preaching that rebels against biblical truth, many mega-churches where clergy are living lavishing lifestyles, and so on. The sad reality is more and more worshipers want to believe whatever they want to believe, and don't let biblical realities get in their way.

As the great falling away picks up steam, people calling themselves Christians will depart from a literal belief in scripture, and gather around them teachers who will say what they want to hear. It actually is happening now with more frequency. Many evangelicals, who in the name of church growth and social activism are no longer teaching the need for a personal relationship with God as being our first priority. Some are actually working to develop congregations that consist of equal numbers of believers and unbelievers. These "50-50 churches" are said to be necessary in order to pull believers away from their spiritual "absolutes," by creating conditions where "consensus" rules!

One final thought. There will be in Israel and other parts of the world a true revival by two men during the 42 months of the "Great Tribulation." This despite the fact that the anti-Christ will be implementing the "Mark Of The Beast" around the world. No one really knows who these two evangelist men will be, but they will be known as the "Two Witnesses," operating in extraordinary power. They'll be used to give a final warning to people worldwide to repent. If anyone attempts to harm them before their ministry is completed, "Fire proceeds from their mouth and devours their enemies." (Revelation 11:5). They'll also have to power to produce drought, famine, and to smite the earth with plagues as Moses did in Egypt. Eventually the two witnesses will be martyred, but they will be raised from the dead and taken up to heaven right before the second coming.

Believe me, I'm hoping and praying for revival in the US. However, I see the current situation as churches declining and apostasy growing more and more. I hope I'm wrong, but I don't see an awakening happening, let alone the vast number of churches ever teaching and preaching like they should.