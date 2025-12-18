BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Turbo Cancers Rage On! An Interview With Dr. William Makis & Dr. Steve Kirsch
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
707 followers
1
87 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Original Video Source: https://rumble.com/v52bcfo-vsrf-live-132-turbo-cancers-rage-on-an-interview-with-dr.-william-makis.html

Content Creator: https://rumble.com/c/VaccineSafetyResearchFoundation


Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMedicine

Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com


Turbo Cancers Rage On! An Interview With Dr. William Makis & Dr. Steve Kirsch


On this week's VSRF Live, Steve speaks with Dr. William Makis, a famed Canadian physician with expertise in Radiology, Oncology, and Immunology, on the growing and undeniable body of evidence that "turbo" cancers are real and affecting vast numbers of people around the world, most of whom have been Covid-19 vaccinated.


Dr. Makis will present his hypotheses on the mechanisms of action between the experimental vaccines and these novel, out-of-control cancers, as well as his work with various drugs, including Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, and other homeopathic treatments, which have shown promise in combating this frightening new spin on an old and much-feared disease.


Dr. Makis has been an outspoken dissident of the experimental C19 injections, mandates, and other dangerous and ineffective Covid-19 policies and thinking over the last 4 years. He holds a Governor General's Medal, is a University of Toronto Scholar, is the author of 100+ peer-reviewed medical publications, and publishes a highly successful Substack titled "Covid Intel" where he posts about all things COVID-19, including sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics, and more.


Keywords
covid vaccine side effectsdr william makisdr william makis cancerdr william makis ivermectindr william makis fenbendazoledr william makis best ways to treat cancer turbo cancer and detox from covid vaccineswilliam makis cancerdr william makis vaccine detoxcancer treatment methodsturbo cancer explaineddetox from covid vaccinesnatural cancer therapiescancer prevention tipsalternative medicine for cancerdetox protocols 2025vaccine detox strategiescancer research updates
