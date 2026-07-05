BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

65 Years of NASA: All a Lie?!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10239 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
849 views • 2 days ago

In mid-January 2026, pictures circulated worldwide showing the 98-meter-high U.S. lunar rocket rolling toward the launch pad—ready for the “Artemis 2” mission. “Artemis 2” was set to orbit the moon and pave the way for the first manned moon landing in over 50 years. But what exactly happened back then during the Apollo missions? Journalists have uncovered overwhelming evidence of NASA photo fakes. Is it all a hoax?! Is the evidence so overwhelming that NASA wants to use a new moon mission to rehabilitate the fake moon landings of the past? And why now of all times, when with AI-generated images, another fake would be almost impossible to detect? In this broadcast, you’ll see the overwhelming evidence of faked NASA images......

----------------

Mirrored - kla.tv

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
liesnasahoaxesfakery
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Declining Physical Activity in Older Adults May Signal Cognitive Changes

Study: Declining Physical Activity in Older Adults May Signal Cognitive Changes

Douglas Harrington
Doug Casey Predicts Trump Will Not Complete Second Term

Doug Casey Predicts Trump Will Not Complete Second Term

Garrison Vance
Report: Secret Service Knew Gunman Was Armed and in Place Two Minutes Before Trump Shooting

Report: Secret Service Knew Gunman Was Armed and in Place Two Minutes Before Trump Shooting

Garrison Vance
The Coming Famine: On how globalists weaponize food and fuel

The Coming Famine: On how globalists weaponize food and fuel

Ramon Tomey
Dozens of Foreign Delegations Arrive in Tehran for Funeral of Iran&#8217;s Late Supreme Leader

Dozens of Foreign Delegations Arrive in Tehran for Funeral of Iran’s Late Supreme Leader

Garrison Vance
Remote Workers Advised to Protect Mental Health Through Routine Habits

Remote Workers Advised to Protect Mental Health Through Routine Habits

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy