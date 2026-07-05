65 Years of NASA: All a Lie?!

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In mid-January 2026, pictures circulated worldwide showing the 98-meter-high U.S. lunar rocket rolling toward the launch pad—ready for the “Artemis 2” mission. “Artemis 2” was set to orbit the moon and pave the way for the first manned moon landing in over 50 years. But what exactly happened back then during the Apollo missions? Journalists have uncovered overwhelming evidence of NASA photo fakes. Is it all a hoax?! Is the evidence so overwhelming that NASA wants to use a new moon mission to rehabilitate the fake moon landings of the past? And why now of all times, when with AI-generated images, another fake would be almost impossible to detect? In this broadcast, you’ll see the overwhelming evidence of faked NASA images......
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