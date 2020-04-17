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Plandemic Breaking News: Rothschilds UK Corp. Crown Corps. Plantation, Chief Scientific Adviser et al., Sir Patrick Vallance admits numbers are all FAKE!
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65 views • April 17, 2020
Listen carefully... Sir Patrick Vallance admits numbers are all FAKE!
If they do not know that CV caused illness, or deaths .. how can they report numbers?
Answer. They are stating every death was CV to blow up numbers which exposes the global fraud! The same BS is going on in the US and around the World. This is why deaths for all other causes of death have gone down of late...
They have locked down the planet on lies and propaganda!
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/04/red-alert-gathering-evidence-suggests-that-the-new-world-order-has-made-their-move-to-take-down-the-global-system-and-genocide-you-what-are-you-going-to-do-about-it-sit-down-on-one-knee-beca-8797.html
How can covid be on the death certificate if they haven’t even been tested.
Wake up !
https://www.gov.uk/government/people/patrick-vallanceGovernment
Chief Scientific Adviser and Head of Government Science and Engineering
Profession
Sir Patrick Vallance
Sir Patrick Vallance FRS FMedSci FRCP is Government Chief Scientific Adviser (GCSA) and Head of the Government Science and Engineering (GSE) profession. His personal research was in the area of diseases of blood vessels and endothelial biology.
Patrick was President, R&D at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) from 2012 until 2017. Prior to this, he was Senior Vice President, Medicines Discovery and Development. He joined the company in May 2006 as Head of Drug Discovery. He was a member of the GSK Board and the Corporate Executive Team. During his period as head of R&D over 14 new medicines were approved for use worldwide, for diseases ranging from cancer to asthma and HIV.
Prior to joining GSK, he was a clinical academic, Professor of Medicine and led the Division of Medicine at UCL. He has over 20 years’ experience of basic and clinical research, and was a consultant physician in the NHS.
https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Chief-Coroner-Guidance-No.-34-COVID-19_26_March_2020-.pdfChief Coroner’s Guidance on COVID-19
26 March 2020
8 Post-mortem examination practice in general
24.The Royal College of Pathologists has issued Guidance for care of deceased during COVID-19pandemic with the Association for Anatomical Pathology Technology in conjunction with Public Health England.
25.The College’s stance on post-mortem examinations generally can be summarised as: "In general, if a death is believed to be due to confirmed COVID-19 infection, there is unlikely to be any need for a post mortem to be conducted and the Medical Certificate of Cause of Death should be issued."
26.However, the serious issues with post-mortem examinations go much wider. It may very well be the case that routine coroner post-mortem examinations may not be ordinarily available during the pandemic. This is because in a case where an autopsy is required, it may not be possible to rule out the presence of COVID-19, either as a cause of death or simply because it may be present in the body.This could apply to (for example) an unexplained adult death where a cause would be revealed by autopsy where there is no diagnosis of COVID-19 in life.
Unlearn people:https://beforeitsnews.com/survival/2020/04/out-of-shadows-a-hollywood-stuntman-does-a-red-pill-deep-dive-that-even-normies-will-watch-2751998.html
If they do not know that CV caused illness, or deaths .. how can they report numbers?
Answer. They are stating every death was CV to blow up numbers which exposes the global fraud! The same BS is going on in the US and around the World. This is why deaths for all other causes of death have gone down of late...
They have locked down the planet on lies and propaganda!
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/04/red-alert-gathering-evidence-suggests-that-the-new-world-order-has-made-their-move-to-take-down-the-global-system-and-genocide-you-what-are-you-going-to-do-about-it-sit-down-on-one-knee-beca-8797.html
How can covid be on the death certificate if they haven’t even been tested.
Wake up !
https://www.gov.uk/government/people/patrick-vallanceGovernment
Chief Scientific Adviser and Head of Government Science and Engineering
Profession
Sir Patrick Vallance
Sir Patrick Vallance FRS FMedSci FRCP is Government Chief Scientific Adviser (GCSA) and Head of the Government Science and Engineering (GSE) profession. His personal research was in the area of diseases of blood vessels and endothelial biology.
Patrick was President, R&D at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) from 2012 until 2017. Prior to this, he was Senior Vice President, Medicines Discovery and Development. He joined the company in May 2006 as Head of Drug Discovery. He was a member of the GSK Board and the Corporate Executive Team. During his period as head of R&D over 14 new medicines were approved for use worldwide, for diseases ranging from cancer to asthma and HIV.
Prior to joining GSK, he was a clinical academic, Professor of Medicine and led the Division of Medicine at UCL. He has over 20 years’ experience of basic and clinical research, and was a consultant physician in the NHS.
https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Chief-Coroner-Guidance-No.-34-COVID-19_26_March_2020-.pdfChief Coroner’s Guidance on COVID-19
26 March 2020
8 Post-mortem examination practice in general
24.The Royal College of Pathologists has issued Guidance for care of deceased during COVID-19pandemic with the Association for Anatomical Pathology Technology in conjunction with Public Health England.
25.The College’s stance on post-mortem examinations generally can be summarised as: "In general, if a death is believed to be due to confirmed COVID-19 infection, there is unlikely to be any need for a post mortem to be conducted and the Medical Certificate of Cause of Death should be issued."
26.However, the serious issues with post-mortem examinations go much wider. It may very well be the case that routine coroner post-mortem examinations may not be ordinarily available during the pandemic. This is because in a case where an autopsy is required, it may not be possible to rule out the presence of COVID-19, either as a cause of death or simply because it may be present in the body.This could apply to (for example) an unexplained adult death where a cause would be revealed by autopsy where there is no diagnosis of COVID-19 in life.
Unlearn people:https://beforeitsnews.com/survival/2020/04/out-of-shadows-a-hollywood-stuntman-does-a-red-pill-deep-dive-that-even-normies-will-watch-2751998.html
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