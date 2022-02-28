THE VATICAN WIZARD IS BEHIND COVID AND THE POISON JABS - DR. BRYAN ARDIS

In this video, Dr. Ardis is correct that they are murdering people in hospitals and how their first goal is to wipe out the elderly; and he's 100% correct about who is behind it...If you can't figure out that everything about what has happened with the fake covid fiasco over the last two years is a complete fraud designed to CONTROL, POISON or KILL you, then you spend entirely too much time watching mainstream media and social media - or you're just a complete idiot - maybe both.And the following is not a "theory":- The Pope is AN antichrist; one of the "many" that Jesus said we would have.How do we know? (He sits in the temple, aka the congregation, and claims to be god on earth - Matthew 24;4-5, 1 Corinthians 3;16, 2 Thessalonians 2;4)- The ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH is the "woman who rides the beast" in Revelation (and as you know, the RIDER of something determines it's direction...) Revelation 17;3-6- The Roman SYSTEM of government merely put on the veneer of "Christianity", took on the ancient Babylonian occult system of manipulation and control, ensconced SECRET operatives at high levels within the governments, banks, media, religious, education, and entertainment systems of every nation on earth(these operatives belong to a multitude of secret societies who are all controlled by one entity) - the biblical name for this secret system is called "Mystery Babylon"