Why the Devil Can't Stop You! | STC 2024 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

Are you ready to step into your calling with confidence and peace? Flesh may tempt you, but it cannot block what God has placed inside you. Your calling is as mighty as God Himself, and in Christ you trample the enemy. You are a new creation—old things have passed away, and Christ now lives in you. Your body is His, and the Spirit without measure dwells within. Look inward and rely on that inner strength; as you draw near to God, signs follow—healing, deliverance, and bold witness—through the same Spirit who lives in you. You’re never alone: you carry the Spirit of the glorified Jesus wherever you go.





Why the Devil Can't Stop You! | STC 2024

Prophetic Time | 25 August 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries





