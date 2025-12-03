BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why the Devil Can't Stop You! | STC 2024 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Are you ready to step into your calling with confidence and peace? Flesh may tempt you, but it cannot block what God has placed inside you. Your calling is as mighty as God Himself, and in Christ you trample the enemy. You are a new creation—old things have passed away, and Christ now lives in you. Your body is His, and the Spirit without measure dwells within. Look inward and rely on that inner strength; as you draw near to God, signs follow—healing, deliverance, and bold witness—through the same Spirit who lives in you. You’re never alone: you carry the Spirit of the glorified Jesus wherever you go.


Why the Devil Can't Stop You! | STC 2024

Prophetic Time | 25 August 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/fx2Y4PrVnoU


Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/XB-Axuse3_g


Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/RYgBowUa85A


Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/pqqKeuG802Y


Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/_kiG6dFuNpM


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290


(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore


https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici


https://tr.ee/SOW



– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


