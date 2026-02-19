© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Rippetoe of Starting Strength - Heavy Weight Low Reps For Older Lifters
If you like my work please bless it by donating and there are 3 ways!
My website https://www.jeffhertzog.net where you can donate PayPal Thank You! (and Give Send Go)
My Give Send Go Page https://www.givesendgo.com/jeffhertzog
You can support also with Walmart Gift Cards since I am a Carnivore/Low Carb/Organic and use Natural Supplements - link https://www.walmart.com/ip/Basic-Blue-Yellow-Spark-Walmart-Gift-Card/654950389
and use my email [email protected] and it will go directly to my account.
Thank you all for your support!