QUEBEC POLICE BAN PUBLIC FROM SHOWING THIEVES

The police in Montreal and all over the province of Quebec in Canada are now telling people that if you have cameras on your property and someone steals something from your property, you are not to put the video footage on YouTube or any social media. They are saying that criminals have the right to privacy and you could be opening yourself up to defamation which of course would go nowhere in court if a criminal sued you. My question is, why do we still have police that we the people are paying for? They only arrest the people that pay their salary and let everyone else steal from us.

I say let's just turn Canada back into the wild west, arm up and protect your own stuff your own way!

