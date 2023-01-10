Create New Account
John 20 THE END and Something New | What was Mary thinking when she saw the empty tomb?
Dumb Christian Podcast
It's been a rough couple of days and Mary is devastated by the death of Jesus and has not yet been able to properly mourn the death of her Lord. Low on sleep, she makes her way to the tomb only to come upon an incredibly bizarre scene. Who is she anyway?

biblegodjesusgospel of johnpodcastresurrectionmary magdalineempty tombdumb christian

