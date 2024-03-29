Rybar Live: About Turkey's supply of ammunition to the U.S.
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar: «Not only are the Americans negotiating to increase the supply of new explosives from Turkey, but they are also buying 155-millimeter shells that are already ready-made»
