The Technology And The Usage Of Humanity

The technology what I talk is all about from the basics like oil, steels which came from melting iron with resorance, and railroad the quickest transportation to reach without using horses and sailing on the sea to understand how the world changes overtime with the truth that lies to it and marketing changes theses things into a new era of civilization. Reason why I take about it to understand what these things use to be since the schools taught that the marketers invent these things which I explain more in this video t undertand the concepts that leads to what we know today, the location is based on the perfect site of its development due to the views of NYC how its was an amazing place past until somethings is going on with it on the 20th centuries has there more anser while you watch it. Answers on some due to time and unpreparation, the inverter of the car and its modern resources was Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler, used by previous steps of invention known has the internal combustion engine used by Nicolas Joseph Cugnot and other people who work on it like steel. the investor and related of railroad is Edward Henry Harriman.