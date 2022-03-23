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VN Food Crisis, Ukraine Biolab EcoHealth Alliance, Trump on Ukrainian Aide, Citizen Body Shield 3.23
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20 views • March 23, 2022
PROMOTION
REST SHIELD: https://bit.ly/Restshield
• 5G EMF Protection! Defend against cell phone, WIFI, cell tower, and electro smog that’s been linked to COVID-19 symptoms.
EVIDENCE: Study finds 5G technology a ‘significant factor’ in higher COVID case and death rates https://bit.ly/5gandCOVID
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Featured Content:
Ryan
Ukrainian Biolabs Linked to Ecohealth Alliance, Which Helped Create and Unleash Covid-19
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/23/ukrainian-biolabs-linked-to-ecohealth-alliance-which-helped-create-and-unleash-covid-19/
Biden Warns of Russian Cyberattacks
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/21/biden-warns-of-russian-cyberattacks/
• Klaus Schwab: Cyberattack Worse than COVID-19 Crisis - Power Grid Down, Banking Offline
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DKRvS-C04o
Wef Issues Ominous Warning over Coming Food Crisis, Recommends ‘more Sustainable Diets’
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/23/wef-issues-ominous-warning-over-coming-food-crisis-recommends-more-sustainable-diets/
Justin
‘Cowboys For Trump’ Founder and Jan 6 Defendant Tears Into Far-Left Reporter Outside DC Courthouse: “You come after me, when we have all these pedophiles in America?” [VIDEO]
https://100percentfedup.com/cowboys-for-trump-founder-and-jan-6-defendant-tears-into-far-left-reporter-outside-dc-courthouse-you-come-after-me-when-we-have-all-these-pedophiles-in-america-video/
Ukraine Admits To Placing Artillery In Residential Areas Following Russian Missile Strike
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/ukraine-admits-placing-artillery-residential-areas-following-russian-missile-strike/
Trump Slams Biden’s ‘Weak Hand’ On Ukraine, Lays Out The Aid He’d Send
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/trump-slams-bidens-weak-hand-ukraine-lays-aid-send
Rapidfire
Scientists Discover 330-million-year-old Fossil, Name New Species after Joe Biden
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/22/scientists-discover-330-million-year-old-fossil-name-new-species-after-joe-biden/
Elite Flock to Doomsday Bunkers as World Bank Tells Peasant Class Not to Store Food
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/21/elite-flock-to-doomsday-bunkers-as-world-bank-tells-peasant-class-not-to-store-food/
Science Papers Now Subject to Extreme Censorship If They Question the “official” Narrative on Anything: Covid, Aids, Vaccines, Climate, Virology and More
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/23/science-papers-now-subject-to-extreme-censorship-if-they-question-the-official-narrative-on-anything-covid-aids-vaccines-climate-virology-and-more/
The UN Is Warning That We Are Heading Into The Worst Global Food Crisis Since World War 2 [feedly]
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/03/the-un-is-warning-that-we-are-heading-into-the-worst-global-food-crisis-since-world-war-2.html
Russian Elites Planning To Oust Putin, Ukrainian Intelligence Alleges [feedly]
https://conservativebrief.com/elites-61338/
What Happened to People Who Volunteered to Fight For Ukraine?
https://nworeport.me/2022/03/22/what-happened-to-people-who-volunteered-to-fight-for-ukraine/
Bill to End Daylight Savings Time in Danger as House Members Consider Keeping WWI Relic
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/bill-end-daylight-savings-time-danger-house-members-consider-keeping-wwi-relic
People Magazine Attempts To Normalize “Blood Clots Like Hailey Bieber’s Happening in ‘Younger and Younger People,'” Ignores COVID Vaccine Injury
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/people-magazine-attempts-normalize-blood-clots-like-hailey-biebers-happening-younger-younger-people-ignores-covid-vaccine-injury/
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#38: Discernment & Media Manipulation with Vigilent News (Justin Deschamps & Ryan DeLarme)
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REST SHIELD: https://bit.ly/Restshield
• 5G EMF Protection! Defend against cell phone, WIFI, cell tower, and electro smog that’s been linked to COVID-19 symptoms.
EVIDENCE: Study finds 5G technology a ‘significant factor’ in higher COVID case and death rates https://bit.ly/5gandCOVID
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Featured Content:
Ryan
Ukrainian Biolabs Linked to Ecohealth Alliance, Which Helped Create and Unleash Covid-19
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/23/ukrainian-biolabs-linked-to-ecohealth-alliance-which-helped-create-and-unleash-covid-19/
Biden Warns of Russian Cyberattacks
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/21/biden-warns-of-russian-cyberattacks/
• Klaus Schwab: Cyberattack Worse than COVID-19 Crisis - Power Grid Down, Banking Offline
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DKRvS-C04o
Wef Issues Ominous Warning over Coming Food Crisis, Recommends ‘more Sustainable Diets’
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/23/wef-issues-ominous-warning-over-coming-food-crisis-recommends-more-sustainable-diets/
Justin
‘Cowboys For Trump’ Founder and Jan 6 Defendant Tears Into Far-Left Reporter Outside DC Courthouse: “You come after me, when we have all these pedophiles in America?” [VIDEO]
https://100percentfedup.com/cowboys-for-trump-founder-and-jan-6-defendant-tears-into-far-left-reporter-outside-dc-courthouse-you-come-after-me-when-we-have-all-these-pedophiles-in-america-video/
Ukraine Admits To Placing Artillery In Residential Areas Following Russian Missile Strike
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/ukraine-admits-placing-artillery-residential-areas-following-russian-missile-strike/
Trump Slams Biden’s ‘Weak Hand’ On Ukraine, Lays Out The Aid He’d Send
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/trump-slams-bidens-weak-hand-ukraine-lays-aid-send
Rapidfire
Scientists Discover 330-million-year-old Fossil, Name New Species after Joe Biden
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/22/scientists-discover-330-million-year-old-fossil-name-new-species-after-joe-biden/
Elite Flock to Doomsday Bunkers as World Bank Tells Peasant Class Not to Store Food
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/21/elite-flock-to-doomsday-bunkers-as-world-bank-tells-peasant-class-not-to-store-food/
Science Papers Now Subject to Extreme Censorship If They Question the “official” Narrative on Anything: Covid, Aids, Vaccines, Climate, Virology and More
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/23/science-papers-now-subject-to-extreme-censorship-if-they-question-the-official-narrative-on-anything-covid-aids-vaccines-climate-virology-and-more/
The UN Is Warning That We Are Heading Into The Worst Global Food Crisis Since World War 2 [feedly]
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/03/the-un-is-warning-that-we-are-heading-into-the-worst-global-food-crisis-since-world-war-2.html
Russian Elites Planning To Oust Putin, Ukrainian Intelligence Alleges [feedly]
https://conservativebrief.com/elites-61338/
What Happened to People Who Volunteered to Fight For Ukraine?
https://nworeport.me/2022/03/22/what-happened-to-people-who-volunteered-to-fight-for-ukraine/
Bill to End Daylight Savings Time in Danger as House Members Consider Keeping WWI Relic
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/bill-end-daylight-savings-time-danger-house-members-consider-keeping-wwi-relic
People Magazine Attempts To Normalize “Blood Clots Like Hailey Bieber’s Happening in ‘Younger and Younger People,'” Ignores COVID Vaccine Injury
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/people-magazine-attempts-normalize-blood-clots-like-hailey-biebers-happening-younger-younger-people-ignores-covid-vaccine-injury/
- Featured Supporters (Donate at https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/)
Vigilant Warrior Special Thanks to: Koren, Gary, Catherine, & Laura
Our Latest Interviews:
#38: Discernment & Media Manipulation with Vigilent News (Justin Deschamps & Ryan DeLarme)
https://youtu.be/4pUMsOKn9AE
OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:
https://vigilant.news/
• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:
https://bit.ly/VigilantNewsLetter
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
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