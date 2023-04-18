Elon Musk Warns AI Could Destroy Civilization

Artificial intelligence has the potential for “civilizational destruction,” Telsa and Twitter chief Elon Musk warned during his recent interview with Tucker Carlson. This comes a month after several tech executives and top AI researchers called for a pause in the development of powerful new AI tools.

Also, Democrats in Washington state think minors should be able to have “sex changes” without their parents’ knowledge; House Speaker Kevin McCarthy warned of a government debt default; Americans are organizing against carbon-capture pipeline schemes; and the FBI arrested two people yesterday in New York for operating a secret Chinese police station in New York City’s Chinatown.

Plus, host Paul Dragu interviews The New American contributor Selwyn Duke, who discusses, among other things, the importance of not using the Left’s language, since it only helps their mission to destroy Western civilization.