Shedeur Sanders NAMED TO PRO BOWL! 🏈 From 5th Round to AFC Star in Rookie Season!
News Plus Globe
News Plus Globe
12 followers
0
1 day ago

Shedeur Sanders NAMED TO PRO BOWL! 🏈 From 5th Round to AFC Star in Rookie Season!

https://www.newsplusglobe.com/

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders earns a 2026 AFC Pro Bowl Games nod as a replacement for Drake Maye, despite a 7‑TD, 10‑INT rookie campaign. Drafted 144th overall, he started 7 games, went 3‑4, and threw for 1,400 yards. Now he joins Josh Allen and Justin Herbert at the Pro Bowl – son of Deion Sanders makes NFL history.

Subscribe for more NFL storylines!

#ShedeurSanders #ClevelandBrowns #ProBowl2026 #NFL #RookieQB #DeionSanders #Browns #ProBowlGames #AFC #NFLDraft

deion sanderscleveland brownsdrake mayeshedeur sanderspro bowl 2026afc pro bowlrookie quarterbacknfl draft 2025josh allenjustin herbertbrowns qbpro bowl games
Recent News
America at the Brink: How Government Death Squads Fuel Civil War

America at the Brink: How Government Death Squads Fuel Civil War

Mike Adams
From Deep State Operator to Constitutional Crusader: Kyle Seraphin&#8217;s Unvarnished Warning on America&#8217;s Corrupt Core

From Deep State Operator to Constitutional Crusader: Kyle Seraphin’s Unvarnished Warning on America’s Corrupt Core

Mike Adams
From Tail Light to Tombstone: The ICE Execution of Alex Pretti and the MAGA Abandonment of Due Process

From Tail Light to Tombstone: The ICE Execution of Alex Pretti and the MAGA Abandonment of Due Process

Mike Adams
Treasury Secretary touts &#8220;substantial refunds&#8221; as Trump tax cuts take effect

Treasury Secretary touts “substantial refunds” as Trump tax cuts take effect

Cassie B.
The Sky Weapon: Exposing the hidden war on our climate and freedom

The Sky Weapon: Exposing the hidden war on our climate and freedom

Belle Carter
Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State&#8217;s Unchecked Power

Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State’s Unchecked Power

Douglas Harrington
