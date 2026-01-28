© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shedeur Sanders NAMED TO PRO BOWL! 🏈 From 5th Round to AFC Star in Rookie Season!
Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders earns a 2026 AFC Pro Bowl Games nod as a replacement for Drake Maye, despite a 7‑TD, 10‑INT rookie campaign. Drafted 144th overall, he started 7 games, went 3‑4, and threw for 1,400 yards. Now he joins Josh Allen and Justin Herbert at the Pro Bowl – son of Deion Sanders makes NFL history.
