https://gettr.com/post/p251nlq1cd4

01/13/2023 Elliott Broidy, Stephen Wynn and many American top law firms who have been bought out by CCP are helping CCP to destroy America. In Washington DC, there's no democratic party or Republican Party, no left or right, there's one unity when it comes to the CCP’s influence and infiltration.





01/13/2023 埃利奥特·布罗伊迪、史提芬·永利和许多已被中共收买的美国顶级律所正在帮助中共摧毁美国。在华盛顿特区，当涉及到中共的影响力和渗透时，没有民主党或共和党、没有左派或者右派，只有一个统一战线。



