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THE REAL BIOWEAPON | True Pathfinder
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32 views • June 24, 2021
From the beginning of the so-called COVID-19 pandemic a discussion has been raging on about the origins of the virus. Is it a bioweapon that escaped the virology lab in China by accident or was released deliberately? Is it a bioweapon at all? Or is it just a smokescreen for the real bioweapon?
Find out!
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#covid19 #sarscov2 #covidbioweapon #lableaktheory #lableakcovid #sarscov2bioweapon #covidvaccine #vaccinebioweapon #covid19 #covidbioweaponshots #covidbioweapongenocide #covidvaccinegenocide
Find out!
Get the Rofes and Bioscan system as well as other powerful holistic tools here:
https://vibrant-body.net
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#covid19 #sarscov2 #covidbioweapon #lableaktheory #lableakcovid #sarscov2bioweapon #covidvaccine #vaccinebioweapon #covid19 #covidbioweaponshots #covidbioweapongenocide #covidvaccinegenocide
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