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The vision with host Sherri Lynn today we are going to talk about God‘s Word the first epistle of John starting from birth one through 10 it talks about not being deceived by False Prophets and by False Churches with the word that we are going to talk about today. It will help you stay out of many bad situation and it also helps build our relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ who is the way the truth and the life God bless!!!
Sherri Lynn