Shanghai Disneyland was suddenly locked down and visitors can go nowhere without a “qualified pork stamp” proving that they are not infected with the virus

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10/31/2022 On Halloween, Shanghai Disneyland was suddenly locked down; visitors had to wait in long lines to do the PCR test. Visitors can go nowhere without a “qualified pork stamp” proving that they are not infected with the virus