Filthy Hospital Ward | South Africa

Welcome to the Endtimes Fellowship channel
Like & Share as you feel led & for a wider reach.
You may connect to this channel on other platforms:
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFscIF7X7MAHsPlfIN13I9w
I received this dream on 2 October 2022.
PREPARE! THE LORD JESUS CHRIST IS COMING VERY SOON.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.