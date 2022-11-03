Jeanne D'Arc spiritual report

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In this weeks report questions were asked about Elon Musk, more questions on parallel universes, Chris cornell's suicide ( apparent), The wheel of karma
and much much more :-)
please join our telegram channel as I am pretty sure that sooner or later I will be removed from youtube for being constantly a naughty boy https://t.me/+u-A7WxQEdTQzODU0
Here are the archives for the spiritual report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IRsp0OOkCk&list=PLt9Z8DXfKM4eiznfDMmm_Q23NJig33FnM