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MAITLAND HOLOCAUST CENTER EXHIBIT HONORS GEORGE FLOYD 🕎🤡😆🍌🏆 CAPTURES REACTION TO HIS DEATH
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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212 views • September 27, 2022

🏆DARWIN AWARD🏆 [thumbnail: https://i.imgur.com/PBF6weX.png 🖼️]


P A N I C is setting in, frens - #NIPPLEGATE, the Ken Burns film The U.S. and The Holocaust, Shadowland and now finding that this was actually a real thing that happened, has convinced me that WE GOT THIS😎


This all began with an offhand mention of EO 13889:

https://www.cisa.gov/sites/default/files/publications/EO%2013889_0.pdf


https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-sign-executive-order-targeting-college-anti-semitism-israel-boycotts-n1099601


https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/holocaust-museum-opens-exhibit-on-george-floyds-death

Holocaust museum opens exhibit on George Floyd's death

by Emma Colton, Social Media Editor |

 November 22, 2020 12:33 PM


A Holocaust museum in Florida opened an exhibit concerning the death of George Floyd.


“We have produced this so that people can come and look these individuals in the eye. So you come face to face with people, so you can really experience the feelings that they were feeling,” said Lisa Bachman, assistant director of the Holocaust Center, which educates the public on the atrocities inflicted on Jews during the Holocaust, according to Jewish News:

https://jewishnews.timesofisrael.com/holocaust-museum-opens-exhibition-about-the-killing-of-george-floyd/


The exhibit at the Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center in Maitland features 45 photos of people reacting to the news of Floyd’s death, which were taken by photographer John Noltner:

https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2020/11/09/george-floyd-exhibit-now-open-at-central-florida-holocaust-center/


“The world is complex. Historical wounds are deep. In all the heated rhetoric of the day, we forget to listen. I hope that through these stories and these faces, you can understand the events of our day in a new way. I hope you can challenge some of your own preconceptions and I hope you can see the humanity of each and every person,” Noltner said in a news release. “When I photograph a person—no matter who they are—I strive to leave a simple message: I see you. I hear you. And you matter.”


“When George Floyd was killed that happened 11.6 miles north of my house and I knew with the piece of my mind’s goal being to hear voices that aren’t always heard as well as they should be. I knew that I wanted to go to that site,” Noltner added.


Floyd died on Memorial Day after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck during an arrest. His death sparked national outrage and protests and riots in most cities.


“You don’t just see this exhibit. You feel it,” Bachman said in a news release. “The expressions and thoughts of each person photographed tells a story that has a very universal message. It is one that can heal and bring us together. It shows us we are not alone in our thinking.”


Maitland Holocaust Center exhibit honors George Floyd, captures reaction to his death

8,476 views

Nov 11, 2020


The Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center opened a new exhibit called “Uprooting Prejudice: Faces of Change” -- a tribute to George Floyd, the man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

https://www.britannica.com/event/Holocaust


https://www.youtube.com/c/WKMGNews6ClickOrlando


https://www.bestproducts.com/parenting/kids/a18676110/wine-and-kids-food-pairings/

Keywords
deceptionpanicholocaustholohoaxgermanyauschwitzgoyimweimar republicbamboozlesix milliongeorge floydgriftwooden doorszyklon-btyphus licearbeit macht freiwork makes one freelapshadeshuman soapshrunken headsmaitland holocaust museum
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