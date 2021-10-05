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700+ AFGHANS WALK OFF MIL BASES WITHOUT COMPLETE VETTING! SCHELLER CRAPS ALL OVER THE TRUMPS +NEWS
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40 views • October 05, 2021
SOURCE: Black Conservative Patriot
If you are here only for the headline story about the refugees, it is the last one I cover and starts at 21:36. ~BCP
4:30 Lt Col Scheller goes after Trump and Don Jr. as they try to build awareness of his situation.
16:05 Taiwan is preparing for war with China
19:14 Biden is putting dangerous people in top positions.
21:36 700+ Refugees are leaving military bases without completing the resettlement process.
If you are here only for the headline story about the refugees, it is the last one I cover and starts at 21:36. ~BCP
4:30 Lt Col Scheller goes after Trump and Don Jr. as they try to build awareness of his situation.
16:05 Taiwan is preparing for war with China
19:14 Biden is putting dangerous people in top positions.
21:36 700+ Refugees are leaving military bases without completing the resettlement process.
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