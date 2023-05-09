Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Underwater Cemetery, Hospital Discovered in Florida Keys by Archeologists
154 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Tuesday |
Donate

Breitbart


May 8, 2023


An underwater cemetery and hospital were discovered on an island that is currently submerged in the Florida Keys recently by archeologists, as seen in a video released by Dry Tortugas National Park.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/GSLMnTKfFbc/

Keywords
floridahospitalarcheologistsdiscoveredunderwaterflorida keyscemeteryarchaeologists

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket