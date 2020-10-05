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THEY WANT A SATANIC WORLD GOVERNMENT -- Wilfred Wong
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183 views • October 05, 2020
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Wilfred Wong has been researching and exposing satanic ritual abuse for nearly three decades. SRA is widely practiced among the global elite because so many of them are satanists, and the complicit mainstream media in the UK, the United States and around the world runs cover for the hideous and evil crimes committed by the satanists who are openly working to usher in a satanic one world government. Please spread this important information far and wide.

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