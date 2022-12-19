Protesters clash with Antifa at Drag Queen Story Hour in New York City (Warning: graphic content)

12/17/2022 - From The Post Millennial: "Police had to step between two groups of people outside of a New York City public library that was hosting a "Drag Queen Story Hour" for children on Saturday, with video footage showing left-wing trans activists and Antifa clashing with protesters.
Almost immediately, the altercation was interrupted by NYPD officers who jumped in between the two groups. Although several officers were present, they still struggled to keep scuffles from breaking out.
"F*ck Antifa!," the protestors could be heard chanting. "Leave the kids alone!"
They were also spotted carrying signs with messages such as "STOP GROOMING KIDS FOR SEX," and "STOP INDOCTRINATION. GOD CREATED MAN & WOMAN."
Article: WATCH: Protesters clash with Antifa at NYC Drag Queen Story Hour | The Post Millennial | thepostmillennial.com
Please follow us: linktr.ee/eastghostreports
Twitter: @NJEGmedia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.