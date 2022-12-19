Protesters clash with Antifa at Drag Queen Story Hour in New York City (Warning: graphic content)

12/17/2022 - From The Post Millennial: "Police had to step between two groups of people outside of a New York City public library that was hosting a "Drag Queen Story Hour" for children on Saturday, with video footage showing left-wing trans activists and Antifa clashing with protesters.



Almost immediately, the altercation was interrupted by NYPD officers who jumped in between the two groups. Although several officers were present, they still struggled to keep scuffles from breaking out.



"F*ck Antifa!," the protestors could be heard chanting. "Leave the kids alone!"



They were also spotted carrying signs with messages such as "STOP GROOMING KIDS FOR SEX," and "STOP INDOCTRINATION. GOD CREATED MAN & WOMAN."

Article: WATCH: Protesters clash with Antifa at NYC Drag Queen Story Hour | The Post Millennial | thepostmillennial.com

