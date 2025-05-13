Dems Can't Return To Normal

Now the left knows they must change.

With President Trump ruling the road of common sense, Dems can only move more left.

They need ideas.

It’s an infinite regress with each move depending on a precursor.

There is no bottom to their problem — because a bottom needs a foundational set of first principles.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (12 May 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6372727059112