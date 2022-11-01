The SYNBIO "Borgification" infiltration of human physiology EXPOSED by Todd Callender

- The lawsuit against the DoD over vaccine mandates

- Why vaxxed people may be PROPERTY of the pharmaceutical cartels

- Details on Robert v. Austin, which sued HHS, FDA, DoD

- Upcoming 10th circuit hearing in Colorado

- The Truth for Health Foundation

- The global #TRANSHUMANISM push and the war against humanity

- Gene deletion effects

- SM-102, nanolipids and luciferase

- Cesium 137 (Cs-137) as a cellular potentiator

- How to remove radioactive cesium-137 from your body

- What is Prussian Blue?

- External frequency activation of self-assembled nanocircuits

- Cellular "borgification" and the takeover of the body

- The human body as a HOST for a SynBio nanoscale computational cloud





