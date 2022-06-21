TERRA INFINITA MAP Discussion Livestream (edited down)

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TERRA INFINITA MAP Discussion Livestream
10pm EST Tonight Rumble and Odysee
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v196o5d-terra-infinita-map-discussion-10pm-est-tonight-rumble-and-odysee.html
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/TERRAINFINITAMAP:01457a856baab68e599435cd3bd4463bbbab63f0
HD MAP I will be exploring:
https://t.me/AntiDisinformation/4443
Drive: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IM4cxHYqUGEaWvDTWqm4RSEY82wX4doO/view?usp=sharing