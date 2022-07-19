2 reptilian female police shooting human male police who speak truth & a black to try start race war

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2022). A lot of the reptilian hybrid New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist female police officers are now shooting and killing the human and humanoid species male police officers that they do not like and who speak truth like humans do, and calling it an accident, so the male police officers are asking not to be partnered with female police officers. The attached video is evidence of two reptilian hybrid female police officers wearing the cloned hybrid avatar bodies of Caucasians shooting a black African-American human pinned down by three police officers in cold blood and killing also a human specie male police officer who stand up for righteousness and truth, in order to try to start their race war in the Western feminist nations to try to make the humans kill and exterminate each other. No human is dumb enough to shoot another police officer, unless they are Satanist witch elites police officers who are above the law that hate human & humanoid Lyran specie men. The earth has reached its peak in evil now, when the police are shooting people they hate. If they throw Jeffrey Epstein’s dead clone body in prison, and put Jeffrey Epstein back into his Draco reptilian chimera alien body, while trying to kill us real Christians who exposed his millions of children pedophilia cannibalism Satanist sex playground island for the elites, then the world has surely come to an end and the earth is filled now with reptilian hybrid Satanists. If these two female police officers who shot the black man pinned down on the ground and the male police officer who spoke the truth too much, are Satanist reptilian hybrid witch elites, they are free from indictment and all their murders are considered accidents or suicides or natural deaths. They have now infiltrated 70% of the military and police. They will be used to exterminate the humans and humanoid species and rival factions and allies and even their own Satanists & witches eventually. They consider the humans and humanoids and our allies as cockroach-level creatures and pests for extermination. They do not have DNAs and have a different cell structure from us humans. They were manufactured by the Pleiadian fallen angel “fake alien” devils. These reptilian hybrid Satanist witch police officers and CIA agents guard the Bilderberg Satanist Druid Council and the Bohemian Grove Belizean Grove child sacrifice pedophile cannibal Satanist ritual grounds to keep out humans. There is an NWO time coming when the female witches will shoot any human if they step in their way or they displease them in any way, because that is the reptilian pride and temper and violence and contempt for human life, who they consider as only good for “Hansel & Gretel witch” human meat livestock food and human child sex slaves. These Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes also hide from God’s people and God’s spiritual army and from the 6 billion humans the fact that 70% of their Western feminist nations’ police and military are infiltrated by the Nazi 5th Reich space fleet imperial clone army & android army & avatar army & vaccine Borg army, so they are condoning them and their extermination of human male police officers.







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Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

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