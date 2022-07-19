2 reptilian female police shooting human male police who speak truth & a black to try start race war

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*** Intelligence news update from the Human
Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel
Alliance battlefront (July 2022). A lot of the reptilian hybrid New Age Wicca
witch pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist female police officers are now
shooting and killing the human and humanoid species male police officers that
they do not like and who speak truth like humans do, and calling it an
accident, so the male police officers are asking not to be partnered with
female police officers. The attached video is evidence of two reptilian hybrid
female police officers wearing the cloned hybrid avatar bodies of Caucasians
shooting a black African-American human pinned down by three police officers in
cold blood and killing also a human specie male police officer who stand up for
righteousness and truth, in order to try to start their race war in the Western
feminist nations to try to make the humans kill and exterminate each other. No
human is dumb enough to shoot another police officer, unless they are Satanist
witch elites police officers who are above the law that hate human &
humanoid Lyran specie men. The earth has reached its peak in evil now, when the
police are shooting people they hate. If they throw Jeffrey Epstein’s dead
clone body in prison, and put Jeffrey Epstein back into his Draco reptilian
chimera alien body, while trying to kill us real Christians who exposed his
millions of children pedophilia cannibalism Satanist sex playground island for
the elites, then the world has surely come to an end and the earth is filled
now with reptilian hybrid Satanists. If these two female police officers who
shot the black man pinned down on the ground and the male police officer who
spoke the truth too much, are Satanist reptilian hybrid witch elites, they are
free from indictment and all their murders are considered accidents or suicides
or natural deaths. They have now infiltrated 70% of the military and police. They
will be used to exterminate the humans and humanoid species and rival factions
and allies and even their own Satanists & witches eventually. They consider
the humans and humanoids and our allies as cockroach-level creatures and pests
for extermination. They do not have DNAs and have a different cell structure
from us humans. They were manufactured by the Pleiadian fallen angel “fake
alien” devils. These reptilian hybrid Satanist witch police officers and CIA
agents guard the Bilderberg Satanist Druid Council and the Bohemian Grove
Belizean Grove child sacrifice pedophile cannibal Satanist ritual grounds to
keep out humans. There is an NWO time coming when the female witches will shoot
any human if they step in their way or they displease them in any way, because
that is the reptilian pride and temper and violence and contempt for human
life, who they consider as only good for “Hansel & Gretel witch” human meat
livestock food and human child sex slaves. These Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes also hide from
God’s people and God’s spiritual army and from the 6 billion humans the fact
that 70% of their Western feminist nations’ police and military are infiltrated
by the Nazi 5th Reich space fleet imperial clone army & android
army & avatar army & vaccine Borg army, so they are condoning them and
their extermination of human male police officers.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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