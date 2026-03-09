Be filled with the Holy Spirit rather than the spirit of disobedience

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath afternoon, March 7, 2026.





With all the wars and rumors of wars, we need to be filled with the Holy Spirit of Truth Who shall bring us into all truth and show us of things to come according to Christ in John 16:13.





There’s no fear with God but the world is in fear with these wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East. The world is void of the Holy Spirit of Truth and it shows through their behavior and sins. They abide in the lust of the flesh and the lust of the eyes and the pride of life, which is not of God, but is of the world and the world and her sins are about to pass away (1 John 2:15-17).





And what is good is now considered as evil and what is evil is now considered as good, as per the prophecy of Isaiah in Isaiah 5:20.





Please accept Christ for the salvation of your souls. Repent of your sins or your transgression against God’s holy law, His holy ten commandments and be converted to Christ and All Merciful God will wash your sins and make you clean through the precious, holy, sinless blood of Yeshua (Jesus), the Lamb of God Who takes away the sins of the world.





