Mike Adams - How I Dropped the Cost of Knowledge to ZERO!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com
- Brightelearn.ai Platform Overview and Updates (0:00)
- Indexing and Processing of DOJ Documents (1:21)
- New Content Websites and Book Promotion (2:35)
- Expansion of Audio Book Library and Multilingual Support (4:57)
- Interview with Salim Ismail and Reducing the Cost of Knowledge (7:20)
- New Content Sites and Multimedia Formats (9:16)
- Demonstration of Video Content and Call for Support (10:36)
Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com
▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com
▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
Watch more exclusive videos here:
🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
Follow us on all our social platforms:
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com
🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial
🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore