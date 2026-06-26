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FAB-1500 sent to Slavyansk thermal power station near Nikolayevka, an AFU temp deployment area
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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💥 The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed temporary deployment areas of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by FAB-1500 aerial bombs in the Slavyansk thermal power station near Nikolayevka.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Russian troops struck the TCC and weapons depots in Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Adding:

The FSB detained a minor resident of Dagestan who created a community for recruiting teenagers for terrorist attacks in the USA, Germany, Italy, Russia, and CIS countries. According to the agency, the organization was overseen by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The detainee admitted that the priority in organizing crimes was Russia and CIS countries. Members of the "Columbine" movement planned terrorist attacks in Domodedovo, Krasnoyarsk, Orekhovo-Zuevo, St. Petersburg, Lipetsk, Orenburg, and other cities, the teenager noted.

Adding:

Energy facilities in Izmail in the Odessa region were damaged. Some settlements were left without electricity supply, the city hall reported.


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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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