Hadi Elis: Kurdistan...Between Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
400 followers
26 views • 6 months ago

Hadi Elis discusses the history of Kurdistan and the many geopolitical headwinds pushing and pulling the Kurds today in the Middle East. Nationalism in the region post-WWII has tended to become more aggressive. He describes Saddam's use of chemical weapons against Kurds, Erdogan's dream of recovering the caliphate, Muslim Brotherhood, Turkish false flag operations against the Kurds, Turkey as a narco-state, Syria, Israel-Gaza, and more.


About Hadi Elis

Hadi Elis was a Spokesperson for the Canadian Kurdish Federation from 2004 to 2015. He has worked with Government officials, and departments, mostly Foreign Affairs officials, including Prime Ministers. He has written 100+ articles and attended several domestic and international conferences such as OSCE even as an international observer.


Keywords
iranisraelmiddle eastislamsyriairaqnatoturkeyerdogankurdistan
