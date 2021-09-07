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Don't Trust Big Pharma? Watch THIS | Russell Brand
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20 views • September 07, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
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The monumental crimes committed by the pharmaceutical industry (the LEGAL and INDEMNIFIED (mostly) drug dealers) cost millions their lives. Yet the billionaires who continue to profit from this death industry go unscathed. Isn't it time THAT changed. - FNQ Citizen's Collective
By: Russell Brand
Original Url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zvyCUqRBuyw
From the video description:
A judge is expected to certify Purdue Pharmaceutical’s bankruptcy plan more than two decades after it began aggressively marketing OxyContin and more than 500,000 people died in the US as a result. Owners, the Sackler family, would be immune to future litigation.
#Purdue #OxyContin #Sackler #opioid
Video sources:
https://www.nationofchange.org/2021/08/11/the-shame-of-the-sacklers/
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/sackler-family-opioid-lawsuit-immunity_n_60b8cfc8e4b02df1ad88415e?ri18n=true
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at http://apple.co/russell
My NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary.
SEE ME LIVE! Check out my live events and buy tickets here https://www.russellbrand.com/live-dates/
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
The monumental crimes committed by the pharmaceutical industry (the LEGAL and INDEMNIFIED (mostly) drug dealers) cost millions their lives. Yet the billionaires who continue to profit from this death industry go unscathed. Isn't it time THAT changed. - FNQ Citizen's Collective
By: Russell Brand
Original Url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zvyCUqRBuyw
From the video description:
A judge is expected to certify Purdue Pharmaceutical’s bankruptcy plan more than two decades after it began aggressively marketing OxyContin and more than 500,000 people died in the US as a result. Owners, the Sackler family, would be immune to future litigation.
#Purdue #OxyContin #Sackler #opioid
Video sources:
https://www.nationofchange.org/2021/08/11/the-shame-of-the-sacklers/
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/sackler-family-opioid-lawsuit-immunity_n_60b8cfc8e4b02df1ad88415e?ri18n=true
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at http://apple.co/russell
My NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary.
SEE ME LIVE! Check out my live events and buy tickets here https://www.russellbrand.com/live-dates/
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