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Don't Trust Big Pharma? Watch THIS | Russell Brand
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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20 views • September 07, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.

Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective

The monumental crimes committed by the pharmaceutical industry (the LEGAL and INDEMNIFIED (mostly) drug dealers) cost millions their lives. Yet the billionaires who continue to profit from this death industry go unscathed. Isn't it time THAT changed. - FNQ Citizen's Collective

By: Russell Brand
Original Url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zvyCUqRBuyw

From the video description:

A judge is expected to certify Purdue Pharmaceutical’s bankruptcy plan more than two decades after it began aggressively marketing OxyContin and more than 500,000 people died in the US as a result. Owners, the Sackler family, would be immune to future litigation.
#Purdue #OxyContin #Sackler #opioid

Video sources:
https://www.nationofchange.org/2021/08/11/the-shame-of-the-sacklers/
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/sackler-family-opioid-lawsuit-immunity_n_60b8cfc8e4b02df1ad88415e?ri18n=true

Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
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Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin, to hear from guests including Edward Snowden, Jonathan Haidt, Jordan Peterson, Naomi Klein, Kehinde Andrews, Adam Curtis and Vandana Shiva.
Subscribe to Luminary at http://apple.co/russell

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy