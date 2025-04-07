© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few hours ago, it became known that on April 5, 2025, Tony Radakin and Thierry Burkhard, the chiefs of the general staffs of Britain and France, paid an unofficial visit to Kiev. Representatives of the Ukrainian president's office and several Ukrainian Telegram Channels stated this. It is important to note that the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense also officially confirmed this information. According to the British Defence Ministry, senior French and British officers met with Ukraine's military and political leadership and discussed sending the so-called 'deterrence forces' to this eastern European country as part of the 'coalition of the willing'......................................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/